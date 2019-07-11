Shanina Shaik Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Plunging Black Bodysuit In Sizzling New Photo

Shanina Shaik is showing some skin on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, July 11, the Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring with a sizzling new upload that commanded attention from her 1.8 million fans. In the photo, the stunner stands against a wall of large wooden doors across from a set of mirrors, finding the perfect time an angle to snap a selfie of her barley-there ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Shanina’s eye-popping ensemble consisted of only a single garment — a skintight black bodysuit that hugged every inch of her famous curves. The piece became even more scandalous thanks to its plunging v neckline that exposed her bare decolletage entirely, and hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the deep cut. Plenty of cleavage was left within eyesight — something her followers certainly did not mind. The pants-less look also offered a glimpse at the babe’s curvy booty and long, toned legs, which have been perfectly bronzed after her luxurious vacation through Europe that gave the model plenty of time to lounge under the sun.

The Australian bombshell left her sexy, skimpy look simple and skipped adding accessories to let her incredible figure take center stage in the snap. She wore her dark tresses down and slicked back against her head, with a wet-effect on her locks that made it seem that she had just come out of the shower. A quick zoom in to the snap also showed off Shanina’s gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of a dusting of blush and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the snap post has already racked up more than 14,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Go off queen,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Others could simply get out one word on the photo: “wow.”

Shanina’s sexy selfie follows up a slew of other photos that her fans certainly found hard to ignore. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently showed off her famous physique again with another full-length, pants-less look that saw her in nothing but an ornate white blouse that she looked nothing short of stunning in.