Camille Grammer Makes Shocking Claim About Ex-Husband Kelsey After Malibu House Fire, Actor Responds

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been estranged from her actor ex for nearly 10 years.

Camille Grammer dropped a major bombshell about her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, and the revelation left even Andy Cohen at a loss for words. During an appearance on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran revealed that her ex-husband and father of her two kids did not contact her at all after her Malibu home burned to the ground in the 2018 California wildfires last fall.

Camille was asked about her relationship with her estranged ex by a fan who called into the Bravo late-night show, according to Too Fab. When the caller asked Camille if Kelsey reached out to her following the burning of her Malibu home, she revealed that she didn’t hear a peep from him.

“No, no. Not at all,” Camille alleged. “No. For real. Nothing.”

Kelsey Grammer, who is father to Camille’s teen children Mason and Jude, responded to his ex-wife’s allegations that he didn’t reach out to her following her tragic house fire, in which she lost everything she owned just two days after her assistant of 23 years died.

“Mr. Grammer does not comment on statements made by his former wife. He contacted his daughter, and his son was staying with him at that time.”

Camille Grammer purchased her Malibu mansion on her own after the bitter divorce from the Frasier star in 2011. The devastating aftermath of the fire was shown on this season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Camille, who married second husband David C. Meyer last fall shortly before losing her home, described the overall year as “very stressful” due to the fire and the drama she was involved in on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I was in the hot seat. I had a really tough year… I lost my assistant, and two days later, I lost my house. And then my mom is sick during the whole time, and I’m on the phone with her, trying to support her during her battle with cancer, so there was a lot.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Camille’s relationship with her ex-husband is nonexistent, but it is still shocking that he didn’t reach out to her after she lost everything, including the home she shared with their children.

Camille previously took to Twitter to respond to a fan who posted an interview of Kelsey talking about his happy life with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, whom the actor wed just two weeks after his divorce from Camille was finalized, according to Us Weekly. In a series of tweets, Camille wrote that while she doesn’t begrudge her ex-husband’s happiness, she is disappointed that they have no post-marital communication at all. In addition, Camille has alleged that Kelsey acts as though she doesn’t exist and that her kids aren’t even allowed to say her name when they’re at their dad’s house.

“They’re not allowed to same my name in the house,” Camille once said, according to People. “These poor kids, my daughter and my son, can’t say my name in their father’s house.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to explain she believes the kids can refer to her as “mom” or “the other household,” but they are forbidden to ever say the word “Camille.”

Camille and Kelsey Grammer married in 1997 and split in 2010 just as she was filming her first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.