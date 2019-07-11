WWE News: UFC Star Teases Joining WWE To Fight Brock Lesnar

Several WWE superstars hit the red carpet for last night’s ESPY Awards ceremony, with Roman Reigns winning a prize at the event.

However, the biggest talking point coming out of the awards ceremony was a conversation between Triple H and reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Reporting on the event, Wrestling Inc. shared the UFC competitor and the WWE figurehead’s interview on the red carpet. Naturally, Brock Lesnar was the topic of discussion, given the history between him and Cormier.

“I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar, but he didn’t,” Cormier said. “These guys [WWE] took him from me. Maybe I’ll follow him over there.”

“It’s not too late,” Triple H responded.

“Yeah, we can do it in WWE,” joked Cormier.

Lesnar confronted Cormier last year after the title holder had defended his belt at UFC 226, leading to speculation he was preparing for a return to the octagon. The segment between the pair was reminiscent of WWE-style trash talk, but it accomplished its goal in building hype for a fight that everyone expected to happen.

However, Dana White recently told TMZ Sports that Lesnar has retired from mixed-martial arts and agreed a new deal with WWE.

While the red carpet exchange at the ceremony was humorous, Cormier might not be joking about following Lesnar to WWE. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he believes a fight between him and Lesnar “needs to happen” at some point.

If it does happen in the future, perhaps it will be under the umbrella of sports entertainment as opposed to legitimate combat sports.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Loading...

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Cormier has shown interest in joining Vince McMahon’s company. Last year, he told Busted Open Radio that WWE had contacted him about trying out, but he couldn’t make the dates due to scheduling conflicts.

While Cormier also said that he might be too old to take bumps in a wrestling ring, he didn’t rule out the possibility. During the conversation, he told the radio show hosts that he might be into one-off appearances here and there, while also revealing that he’s a fan of pro wrestling.

At 40-years-old, Cormier is in the twilight stages of his MMA career. It’s only a matter of time before he considers hanging up the gloves for good. When that day arrives, WWE might be an appealing destination in order to tick the Lesnar bout off his bucket list.

In the world of pro wrestling, anything is possible.