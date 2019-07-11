Nicole Scherzinger Twerks & Shows Off Killer Abs In Rolled-Up Shirt And Sexy Leggings

Following a nice vacation with family and friends in Hawaii, Nicole Scherzinger is getting back to work at the gym!

As fans who follow the singer on Instagram know, Scherzinger recently jetted off to her birthplace of Hawaii where she celebrated her 41st birthday with friends and family by her side. During her time there, the black-haired beauty shared plenty of photos and videos for fans, including a few hiking photos as well as some bikini-clad ones. Earlier today, the former Pussycat Doll re-emerged on social media to dazzle fans with another video — this time a workout one.

The post starts out with the 41-year-old doing a few exercises with dumbbells in a brick-walled gym. The stunner rocks a black, dry-fit T-shirt in the first little snippet as well as a pair of tight-fitting, black-and-white leggings that hug her toned legs. She wears a black hat to accessorize the look with her long locks pulled back in a ponytail. In the next part of the video, Nicole rolls up her shirt and ditches the hat, showing off her toned tummy while performing some grueling workout moves.

In the remainder of the clip, Scherzinger can be seen with the shirt rolled up as she completes a few more exercises. The stunner also takes a little break from her workout to twerk and shake her booty for the camera while she listens to music in the background of the video. The post has earned Nicole a ton of attention already with over 26,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to gush over Nicole’s killer figure while countless others applauded her for working so hard at the gym.

“Get it girl. You look amazing,” one follower commented with a flame and clapping hands emoji.

“Listening to your music always helps me too. Not only for workout but your music makes everything better. Thank you for all schermazing songs. Hopefully to hear your new music soon. Love YOU!” another user wrote with a smiley face and heart emoji.

“Oh Nicole… i aspire to look that good in the gym!!! I leave looking like I’ve done 10 rounds with mike Tyson then took a sweaty shower!!!” one more Instagrammer raved.

And it’s easy to see that all of her hard work at the gym is paying off big time. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Nicole did an impromptu photo shoot at the beach in Hawaii, showing off her fit physique in a barely-there snakeskin bikini. At 41-years-old, Nic is looking better than ever!