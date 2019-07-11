Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Expected To Join Women For Trump Coalition

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 15 years ago, was a rising media figure who was married to Gavin Newsom, then the Democratic mayor of San Francisco and now the governor of California. For many years after that, Guilfoyle worked for Fox News Channel, appearing on various programs and eventually co-hosting the nightly show The Five.

When Donald Trump became president, Guilfoyle was rumored to be in consideration to become White House press secretary, and while she never took a job in the administration, Guilfoyle left Fox News in the summer of 2018. Around that time, it was revealed that Guilfoyle was dating Donald Trump, Jr., the son of the president, who had separated from his wife earlier that year.

Now Guilfoyle is expected to play a major role in helping the president to be re-elected.

An organization called Women For Trump is set to launch next Tuesday, and Guilfoyle will be a part of it, Bloomberg News reported this week. Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s other son Eric, will launch the organization, with Guilfoyle in attendance at the launch, along with Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former White House staffer Mercedes Schlapp.

“The Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept’ into their communities across America,” Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions for Trump’s re-election campaign, said in a statement.

The launch, per Blog 4 President, will take place Tuesday morning at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pa. It will mark an attempt by Trump’s re-election campaign to improve the president’s fortunes with woman voters. Bloomberg cited a Gallup poll stating that 52 percent of women recently said that they favor the president’s impeachment. In addition, several women- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and activist Marianne Williamson- are running for president in 2020 on the Democratic side.

Lara Trump will launch the "Women for Trump Coalition" next Tuesday at a casino in suburban Philadelphia, joined by Ronna McDaniel, Mercedes Schlapp and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Per Quartz, every demographic of American women went for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, with the exception of white women, 53 percent of whom voted for Trump. Overall, 54 percent of women voted for Clinton, with 42 percent backing Trump and the rest voting for third-party candidates.

Last December, per The Inquisitr, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. spent their first Christmas together at Mar-a-Lago. Don Jr. have has five children with his former wife Vanessssa, while Guilfoyle has a son from a previous marriage.