What’s Going On At Area 51? 300,000 Alien Enthusiasts Pledge To Breach The Nevada Air Force Base

Conspiracy theorists have long believed Area 51, an air force base located 83 miles from Las Vegas, holds numerous government secrets and captive aliens. Since its founding in 1955, the test sight has remained a mystery, reports The Daily Mail. Only those with high-level security clearance is able to enter the premises. The U-2 spy plane, SR-71 Blackbird, and the F-117A Nighthawk stealth fighter have all been developed at the infamous Nevada air force base. UFO believers assert Area 51 is research center for extraterrestrial life.

Hundreds of thousands of people have put on their tinfoil hats and decided it is time to see what exactly is going on behind Area 51’s gates.

A viral Facebook event ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is rallying alien hunters to infiltrate the secret air force base in September. As of today, 300,000 people have RSVP’d yes to get in touch with some little green men.

As noted by Live Science, the event appears to be a joke. The event’s host is a Twitch streamer who regularly posts memes on his facebook page. He claims his recently recruited troops must be able to run faster than a speeding bullet in order to get past armed guards. He believes seeing aliens is well worth the risk.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the page reads.

While it is unlikely, anyone from this Facebook group will actually attempt to storm past high-level security, it has been done before.

The Daily Mail notes the last alien hunter to trespass Area 51 was shot dead. The incident occurred in January. An unidentified male rammed his vehicle through the entrance of the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located. NTTR guards and Nye County police chased the man for eight miles, until he stopped his car. He exited his vehicle and walked towards law officials holding an “unknown cylindrical object.” The man, refusing to listen to verbal warnings, was shot dead.

Live Science revealed two UFO aficionados were held at gunpoint after trying to take photos at the secret facility’s back entrance in 2016. Two years prior, a tour bus accidently went into NTTR’s restricted area. The driver was fined $650.

Those who’ve pledged to storm Area 51 may want to reconsider. Trying to find aliens may be fun in theory, but it has serious consequences.