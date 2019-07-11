Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers Request He Remain Out Of Jail Pending Trial

Epstein, a registered sex offender, pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy earlier this week.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender who earlier this week pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, are requesting Epstein be allowed to live at his New York City home pending trial, CNN reported Thursday.

According to the CNN report, Epstein’s New York City residence, located in the city’s Upper East Side, is one of the largest homes in the city and is worth some $77 million. Epstein is currently in jail in New York after pleading not guilty to the charges filed Monday in U.S. Federal Court.

Federal prosecutors have asked that Epstein be held in jail without bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, per CNN.

The report said that attorneys for Epstein included provisions that would require Epstein to submit to round-the-clock GPS tracking, that he deregister and ground his private jet, and that he pay a large personal recognizance bond backed up by the value of his New York home.

Epstein’s past associations with both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton have made headlines this week, as people question whether the two had prior knowledge about Epstein’s previous conviction or the alleged crimes against him.

Former President Bill Clinton issued a statement Monday claiming he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, which allegedly took place between 2002 and 2005 at Epstein’s homes in New York and in Florida. Epstein had pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida.

One girl claimed in a her suit that Epstein was aware she was underage during the time he sexually abused her, and even celebrated her sixteenth birthday with her, at one point saying that he would have to “trade her in because she was getting too old.”https://t.co/x60lR8zTJX — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) July 11, 2019

The former president did admit, however, to taking trips on Epstein’s private jet, though Clinton said these trips were related to his work with the Clinton Foundation, per The Hill.

President Trump had previously praised Epstein, however he now claims he’s “not a fan,” per The New York Times.

Current U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has resisted calls for his resignation after claims that he helped negotiate a plea deal for Epstein at the time that kept the wealthy financier out of prison, per HuffPost.

The charges have unleashed new questions about Epstein and his fortune. According to a NBC News report published Thursday, some organizations disputed his philanthropic efforts. Several charities disputed the size of Epstein’s donations, or said they never received donations he claimed to have made.

While many have described the wealthy man as a “billionaire,” a Forbes report published Monday said said there is little proof Epstein is actually a billionaire. Forbes notes, however, Epstein did have a reputation for mingling with billionaires, including President Trump.