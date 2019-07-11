‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Jill To The Rescue

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 11 brings details about Chance Chancellor that Rey uncovers. Plus, Rey and Celeste make a pact, Kyle and Theo clash, and Paul questions Chelsea about Calvin.

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) he could move back in, and then The0 (Tyler Johnson) gave Kyle a hard time about his mother-in-law. Theo also tried to goad Kyle into making plans without Lola, but he declined. However, later, Theo and Summer (Hunter King) and a lot of other people showed up at the Abbott mansion to party, and Lola decided to go home. When something got broken, Kyle kicked everybody out, and he went to be with Lola.

Meanwhile, Celeste (Eva LaRue) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discussed the state of their family. Celeste admitted that Rey and Lola’s dad wants to walk her down the aisle, and Rey said there’s no way. He advised his mother not to let his dad back in, and Celeste agreed to be the mom that Lola needs her to be. After their talk, Celeste stopped by to see Lola, and even though Kyle hid, Celeste let them know that she knew Kyle was there.

Paul (Doug Davidson) questioned Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) house. She explained that Calvin (John Burke) didn’t have any enemies, but he did have some shame about his past. Paul advised Chelsea to stay in Genoa City until the results of the toxicology come back. When Paul left, Chelsea complained to Nick that Paul is treating her like a suspect.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Nick confronted Paul about treating Chelsea like a suspect. He also told Paul that Adam (Mark Grossman) had reason to want Calvin dead. Paul reminded Nick that Calvin might have died of natural causes. Then, Nick and Rey met up, and Nick asked about Sharon (Sharon Case). Rey admitted that they had tension in Las Vegas because she is so focused on Adam. Then, Rey told Nick that Adam bailed Chance Chancellor out of jail, which surprised Nick. Unfortunately, after that, Chance fell off the grid.

At the Chancellor estate, Nick asked Jill (Jess Walton) to check up on Chance. Nick told her all about what Rey discovered in Vegas, and Jill was shocked. Jill called and left Chance a message and demanded that he let her know he’s okay. Then, Jill talked to Catherine’s portrait and promised the “old bat” she would not fail the boy they both loved so much.

Back at home, Nick told Chelsea to lean on him when she admitted she feels responsible for everything surrounding Calvin. The Inquisitr reported that Adam’s next moves end up pushing Nick and Chelsea closer together.