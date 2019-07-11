‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Will End After Season 6, Show’s Creator Pete Nowalk Confirms

The world will say goodbye to Annalise Keating and the “Keating Five” as Season 6 of How to Get Away With Murder is set to be the show’s last.

E! News shared that it was announced on Thursday that the crime drama will end in 2020. The show reached massive success when it premiered in 2014, and its lead, Viola Davis, made historic strides during her role as Keating. The Oscar-winning actress snagged an Emmy for her role as the Philadelphia-based attorney and instructor, making her the first black actor to win an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

The series is one of several in Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland lineup for ABC and the writer has an executive producer credit.

Nowalk, who is the series’ creator, shared in a statement on Twitter that the show would be ending. He expressed to his fans that the decision to end HTGAWM was “brutal” and also shared that he will ensure that the final season of the series will be a proper goodbye to Keating and the rest of the show’s core characters.

“For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom,” Nowalk said.

“I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

HTGAWM also stars Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Karla Souza, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann. The final season of the show is set to follow the last year of law school for Connor (Falahee), Michaela (King), Laurel (Souza) and Asher (McGorry), per People.

The announcement that the show will end comes one day after Rhimes announced the premise of her first show from her production deal with Netflix. Rhimes announced in 2017 that she will be departing from ABC after a decade to take on more shows for the streaming service, per Paste magazine.

The ending of HTGAWM comes a little over one year since Scandal, another Rhimes-produced show had its final episode after six seasons. Rhimes’ first show for ABC, Grey’s Anatomy, will stay on with the network for two more seasons. Its spinoff, Station 19, will also return for its third season.

The final season of HTGAWM is slated to have 15 episodes. The season premiere will air on ABC on Thursday, September 26 at 10 pm EST.