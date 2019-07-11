Kylie Jenner Lets It All Hang Out In String Bikini

Kylie Jenner had all the reasons in the world to wear a bikini last night as the 21-year-old’s Kylie Cosmetics brand now comes with a brand new Summer Collection.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories for a little promo. The footage was brief, but it got the message across. Kylie’s stories showcased her impeccably-packaged merch before switching to a little selfie footage. Kylie appeared shot relatively close-up, although her sexy upper was visible. The mother of one was showcasing her famous curves in a super-tiny, black-string bikini top.

The video didn’t seem to be about Kylie’s cleavage display, though. This entrepreneur encouraged her fans to “swipe up” following an announcement that her Summer Collection is “officially available.” Kylie added some buzz to her selfie with moving flame editing. She also appeared to be the perfect brand ambassador. Her perfectly made-up face came bronzed, highlighted, and glowing. Neutral palettes of golds and tans appeared to manifest the most, although the collection does offer a range of colors.

Since being founded in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics has proven nothing short of explosive. The popular cosmetics line has also afforded Kylie a billionaire status. Earlier this year, Forbes reported the brand having earned Kylie $1 billion. At 21, Kylie is the world’s youngest billionaire.

Speaking to the media outlet regarding the success of her brand, Kylie admitted not being able to predict how things would turn out.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Kylie also referenced the way in which she gained both fame and success. This star may have started out on the family’s E! show, but she now comes as a bonafide Instagram sensation. Kylie also uses the platform to promote her products.

“It’s the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,” she said.

Kylie has 140 million Instagram followers. Her account is heavily geared toward promoting both her Kylie Cosmetics and 2019-launched Kylie Skin brands, but it likewise showcases the California native’s life as a whole. Fans are kept up to date on Kylie’s luxury purchases as well as her personal life. In April 2018, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster. This toddler is immensely popular.

Kylie’s Instagram is also followed by major celebrities. Alongside being followed by her famous sisters, Kylie’s account is subscribed to by Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, and Hailey Bieber among others. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.