Belgian Model Rose Bertram Sizzles In Orange Bikini & Skimpy Crop Top

Rose Bertram is enjoying the first month of summer in great style, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Belgian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a boat as she enjoyed a ride through the Balearic Sea off the coast of Spain.

In the photo, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model is hanging out among towels and throw pillows as she rocks a tiny, bright orange bikini bottom with sparkly side straps that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips that contrast with her itty-bitty waist. The model teamed her swimsuit bottom with a white crop top that features long sleeves and a plunging neckline that merges into a front-tie bodice that puts her cleavage on full display. It is hard to see whether the model is wearing a matching bikini top underneath as she is posing with her right arm over her chest, partially concealing her torso while suggesting she might not be wearing anything else.

Bertram completed her Mediterranean-ready look with an oversized hat and a pair of black cat-eyed sunglasses, both of which help protect her eyes and skin from the scorching Spanish sun while also adding an elegant and sophisticated air to her summer outfit.

The model is sitting with her legs bent and knees wide in a sultry pose that puts her strong thighs on full display. Bertram is facing the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet dreamy way. Her blonde hair is peeking from under the wide-brimmed hat as her curls cascade down onto her shoulders.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Bertram shared with her 763,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,700 likes and just shy of 50 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Belgian beauty took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous looks and share their admiration for the model.

“Legit goals!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“[B]eautiful,” another fan chimed in.

As Yahoo! Lifestyle reported at the time, Bertram made history in early 2018 when she became the first model to feature on the cover of Dutch Vogue while in the advanced stages of pregnancy.

“And not only am i on a vogue cover, but im sharing this cover with the biggest blessing in my life and that is my babygirl!” Bertram wrote on Instagram about the cover at the time.