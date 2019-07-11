Jordyn Woods Doesn’t Hold Back In Tight Pastel Bikini

Jordyn Woods has whipped herself into impressive shape. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner is now a fitness fiend – she’s even channeled her love of fitness into her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear brand. Jordyn’s recent Instagram stories have been sending out her killer body in a bikini that wasn’t holding back.

Last night, Jordyn took to the platform for a little selfie action. The 21-year-old had filmed herself listening to music as she flaunted her curves in a sexy two-piece. The pastel number came in girly shades of purples. While the bikini wasn’t sending out the model’s cleavage, it did come clingy enough to showcase her enviable frame. With high-cut briefs and a sporty feel to the upper, the ensemble threw fans Jordyn’s toned thighs, curvy hips, and sexy bust.

Jordyn appeared relatively glam-free for the video. Her poker-straight extensions were nowhere to be seen. Rather, the model appeared to be embracing her naturally curly hair. Her nails did, however, come long and manicured. Jordyn seemed relaxed as she posed in the swimwear.

Less relaxed have been headlines surrounding the model this year. Once little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn catapulted to front-page news in February following a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn bravely spoke about the incident to Jada Pinkett-Smith during her Red Table Talk interview. The notorious confession to “kissing” Khloe’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy came with tears, but it likewise came with details, per Harper’s Bazaar.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

The Kardashian-Jenner reaction to discovering Woods’ involvement with Thompson was aired in an explosive season finale of the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians series. Khloe ended her relationship with the NBA player following the scandal. Likewise appearing to come to an end was Jordyn’s friendship with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner. The pair have not been spotted together since February.

Loading...

Jordyn has, however, been appearing to make it on her own since cutting ties with the Kardashian-Jenners. Both her lash and athleisurewear lines are doing well. Jordyn recently announced a high-profile collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo. Her Instagram following is also climbing – Woods has over 10 million followers. The account seems to be showing Jordyn’s recent success.

Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram.