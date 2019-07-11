Dorinda Medley Slams Luann de Lesseps On Upcoming ‘RHONY’ Reunion, ‘You Treated Me Like An Animal’

Dorinda Medley breaks down over Luann de Lesseps' alleged treatment of her.

Dorinda Medley tearfully confronts Luann de Lesseps over their tumultuous friendship in the upcoming RHONY reunion airing tonight, reports People.

Since season 10, Luann and Dorinda have had a strain on their relationship. After drunken fights and subsequent make-ups, the pair’s friendship seemed to have reached a breaking point when Luann refused to invite Dorinda’s long term partner, John Mahdessian to her cabaret show. Feeling hurt, Dorinda decided to heckle the former countess throughout her performance. In an inebriated state, the 54-year-old continually yelled out “Jovani,” in reference to Luann’s dress, making the audience and Luann feel uncomfortable.

Despite this, the two appeared to make amends. This season, after a rocky start with Luann not initially wanting to see Dorinda, the reality stars seemed to be getting along just fine.

However, as shown in the reunion, both women still reel from that now infamous night.

Luann was the first to bring up the cabaret performance asking, “how do you think I felt being heckled?”

“Well, you take someone I love and you don’t invite him to something. You did that as a power play again. So yes, I [yelled] ‘Jovani,’ and I wasn’t happy,” responded Dorinda. “Because you took another person I love in my life and decided to p*ss all over him.”

Luann denied accusations of not inviting John. She claims to have evidence of doing so on her phone.

During the reunion, Dorinda also seethed at the fact Luann quickly forgave Bethenny Frankel for screaming at her in public, but cannot move past the cabaret night.

“I can do no right in your mind, Luann,” said an emotional Dorinda. “You decided at some point that I can never do right by you. After I stood by you like a soldier through these reunions… You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart. You broke my heart!”

Loading...

Luann refuted she treated her poorly and asserts she is the real victim.

This massive blow may come as a shock to fans.

According to Refinery29, the pair have been working on fixing their relationship with the help of Luann’s friend Barbara Kavovit. That being said, the upcoming reunion may be the first time the ladies have hashed out the “Jovani” incident. Refinery29 points out Luann was unable to attend last years reunion as she was in rehab.

To see the full fight, be sure to watch tonight’s The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.