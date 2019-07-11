Josephine Skriver Poses In Sexy Lingerie For Cheeky Snap

Danish model Josephine Skriver set Instagram on fire with her latest update, in which she was wearing very sexy lingerie.

In the photo, Skriver, 26, wore a matching lace bra and thong panty set. She was leaning against a seat and perched next to a mirror, so fans could get a full view of her front side as well as her perky derriere. The beauty’s face was fully made up, and her hair was pulled up in a messy bun. Skriver gave the camera a smoldering look as she held her cup of morning coffee.

Fans loved the look, and many took advantage of having the model online to ask her a few questions. One follower asked her what makeup product she always had with her, and the model replied it’s an eyebrow pencil.

“I can wear nothing else but a done brow and I’ll feel put together,” she said.

Other fans were interested in how the model got her bun to look the way it did, how she liked her coffee, and where to find the lingerie she was wearing.

But most of the comments complimented the model for the racy shot.

“oh my gosh you’re so prettyy,” wrote one follower.

“Oh damn! Too hot for words,” another follower said.

“You have the most beautiful physics in the world,” one fan wrote.

“Damn Gorgeous and Hot Josephine,” said another.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a little bit of what she does to keep looking sensational with Harper’s Bazaar last year.

Of course, she exercises and said her favorite body part to work out was her booty.

“My favorite part is always the booty! I love doing booty exercise, I love doing squats and all that — it’s so much fun,” she said, adding that she didn’t have a favorite exercise or workout routine.

She said she liked anything that made her sweat.

When asked how she kept her skin glowing, she said it was simple.

“Water, water, water, water. Five to eight bottles a day. Honestly nothing beats it, and if you want your skin to be naturally glowing, then your makeup should just be enhancing, and not a mask,” she said.

The natural beauty also said the no. 1 product she could not go without was sunscreen, adding that she wore it every day to prevent any damage from the sun.

Fans wanting to keep up with the supermodel can follow her Instagram account.