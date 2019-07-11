Alexina Graham Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Red Bikini In New Photo

Alexina Graham is sending temperatures soaring on Instagram once again.

On Thursday, July 11, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her 646,000 followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new bikini snap that is certainly hard to ignore. The photo was taken outside, with the camera capturing Alexina surrounded by luscious greenery as the sun provided a bright, natural spotlight on her impressive physique. Her attire for the snap was nothing more than an itty-bitty red bikini that popped against her porcelain skin and left very little to the imagination.

The two-piece set was from Victoria’s Secret’s new collection of Mix & Match Swim styles, and did nothing but favors for the stunner’s flawless figure. Alexina sent pulses racing in a skimpy, halter-neck top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its deep, plunging neckline. A thick band wrapped tight around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame even more.

As for her lower half, the British bombshell sported a pair of bikini bottoms that were arguably even tinier than the top she matched them with. The high-cut piece put her famous curves completely on display, and offered a glimpse at her long, toned legs that were just barely captured in the frame of the shot. Alexina tugged at the thin waistband of the garment, pulling it up high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw even more attention to her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

She kept her look simple by opting out of adding accessories and letting her incredible bikini body take center stage. She wore her signature red tresses down in their natural waves that fell all around her head and neck. A few tresses fell down in front of her face, but not enough to cover up her minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the lingerie model went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the sexy shot has already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are so beautiful and like an angel,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Alexina has showed off some of the new swim styles from Victoria’s Secret. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe showed off another mismatched bikini from the brand just last week that consisted of a skimpy blue top and ruffled white bottoms — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.