David Harbour Smolders In New Instagram Pic, Says He Was ‘Feelin’ Cute’

If you’ve watched three seasons of Stranger Things and never perceived the mustached Jim Hopper to be a hottie, you’re in for a treat. On Thursday, David Harbour took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white portrait of himself, and he is smoldering.
The post shows Harbour with his left side to the camera as he shoots an intense gaze at the camera and a defiant half smile that is bound to melt hearts everywhere. And to top it all off, the 44-year-old actor is sporting a magnificent beard that has the potential to save lives. That’s because the photo was captured by Brock Elbank for Beard Seasons, an Australian non-profit organization that uses facial hair to draw attention and act as conversation starters in the fight against melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.
As Elbank said in his Instagram page, Harbour is the charity’s newest ambassador, and he took the time to pose for this photo shoot during a recent trip he took to London for a different project.
“David kindly visited me yesterday to sit for a quick series as we look to expand on well known bearded gentlemen for the cause,” Elbank wrote late last week on the social media platform.
Feelin’ cute, may delete later. Do what these @beardseason guys tell ya to below and at beardseason.com. Get checked early for skin cancer. And thanks for the nice pic @mrelbank , jet lag, good lighting and some retouching does wonders, don’t it? ———- Posted @withrepost • @beardseason This is @DkHarbour by @MrElbank. A superbly timed portrait. Not only because he stars as Hopper from @StrangerThingsTV which literally just launched its third season, breaking records and captivating tens of millions of people around the world, but because he’s sporting a seriously magnificent #beard. A beard which can now save lives… David wrote to us a few months ago wondering if we had any recommendations for barbers in New York for a beard trim. After picking up my phone (and jaw) from the ground, I tried my best to line up some leads. He was such a nice bloke and it was awesome to know he appreciated our cause and what we were doing as a charity. So, I dropped the question… would he like to become a #BeardSeasonAmbassador, and if so, would he be keen to mark the appointment with a portrait by @MrElbank. It was a long shot. Firstly he’s based in the states and secondly, he’s one of the most popular actors in the world right now, so we counted ourselves lucky to just be chatting. I sent him a link to Brock’s work (which of course he loved), and as fate would have it he would be in London in July. Like so many moments for #BeardSeason the planets were aligned. Wes was up there pulling strings for us again… And this, is the phenomenal result. Such an honour to be able to work with such talented people, helping us Champion the early detection of melanoma – one of the world’s deadliest cancers. If everyone who sees this photo visits their GP or #dermatologist for a #BeardSeasonSkincheck, and shows their support at beardseason.com – we’re going to save a lot of lives. Now that’s how you #BeardWithPurpose. ????????????????
Harbour’s post was a hit among his fans. In just about three hours of being posted, the actor’s post — which he shared with his 3.7 million Instagram fans — racked up more than 466,000 likes and over 3,700 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the actor flocked to the comments section to praise the photo and his new look. However, a host of Stranger Things fans also used the opportunity to engage in discussions about the most recent developments involving Harbour’s character in the show, Jim Hopper.
Spoiler alert: Some of the following comments might give away content relating to Season 3 of Stranger Things.
“Feeling cute, might be trapped in a Russian prison later,” one user wrote.
“He is growing a beard so he can act as a prisoner who don’t shave in ST4,” another user hypothesized.
“Nice to see you sporting the ‘held captive for 3 months in a Russian prison’ beard,” a third fan argued.
The social media user are, of course, referring to the fact that Jim Hopper was likely killed off after he chose to sacrifice himself so that Joyce could close the door to the Upside Down and save Hawkins. But, as Bustle pointed out, some theories suggest that Harbour might return for Stranger Things Season 4.