David Harbour Smolders In New Instagram Pic, Says He Was ‘Feelin’ Cute’

If you’ve watched three seasons of Stranger Things and never perceived the mustached Jim Hopper to be a hottie, you’re in for a treat. On Thursday, David Harbour took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white portrait of himself, and he is smoldering.

The post shows Harbour with his left side to the camera as he shoots an intense gaze at the camera and a defiant half smile that is bound to melt hearts everywhere. And to top it all off, the 44-year-old actor is sporting a magnificent beard that has the potential to save lives. That’s because the photo was captured by Brock Elbank for Beard Seasons, an Australian non-profit organization that uses facial hair to draw attention and act as conversation starters in the fight against melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

As Elbank said in his Instagram page, Harbour is the charity’s newest ambassador, and he took the time to pose for this photo shoot during a recent trip he took to London for a different project.

“David kindly visited me yesterday to sit for a quick series as we look to expand on well known bearded gentlemen for the cause,” Elbank wrote late last week on the social media platform.

Harbour’s post was a hit among his fans. In just about three hours of being posted, the actor’s post — which he shared with his 3.7 million Instagram fans — racked up more than 466,000 likes and over 3,700 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the actor flocked to the comments section to praise the photo and his new look. However, a host of Stranger Things fans also used the opportunity to engage in discussions about the most recent developments involving Harbour’s character in the show, Jim Hopper.

Spoiler alert: Some of the following comments might give away content relating to Season 3 of Stranger Things.

“Feeling cute, might be trapped in a Russian prison later,” one user wrote.

“He is growing a beard so he can act as a prisoner who don’t shave in ST4,” another user hypothesized.

“Nice to see you sporting the ‘held captive for 3 months in a Russian prison’ beard,” a third fan argued.

The social media user are, of course, referring to the fact that Jim Hopper was likely killed off after he chose to sacrifice himself so that Joyce could close the door to the Upside Down and save Hawkins. But, as Bustle pointed out, some theories suggest that Harbour might return for Stranger Things Season 4.