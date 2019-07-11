Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Pics Spark Weight Concern: Fans Want Her Fed

Kendall Jenner’s Mykonos, Greece vacation has come with plenty of bikini opportunities – the supermodel has been spotted in various two-piece looks this week as she took some time off to enjoy the Mediterranean sun. Just yesterday, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the 23-year-old rocking a tiny neon-green bikini during a paddle-boarding outing. The buttercup yellow bikini donned for a social media update likewise made The Daily Mail‘s headlines.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. With a green arrow to upvote responses (and a red one to downvote them), fans can push replies either way to voice agreement or disagreement. It looks like comments left to both sets of photos have formed a pattern – quite simply, fans are voicing concern over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s slim frame.

“Please give this girl some food” was the most upvoted comment for viewers of Kendall’s green bikini snaps.

“Looks like she’s lost weight. She didn’t need to either!” was another popular response.

While comments regarding the Kardashian-Jenners frequently wind up entering trolling territory, it did seem that users responding to yesterday’s photos were expressing concern for the model.

“She looks good, but almost too thin” one user wrote in response to Kendall’s yellow bikini picture.

The user suggesting that somebody provide nutrition for Kendall wasn’t alone.

“She needs to eat. Get some meat on those bones” was another comment.

Kendall was also called “far too skinny” with one user likening her frame to that of a “skeleton.” That said, not all comments were related to the model’s weight.

Fans would likely agree that Kendall’s recent photos sent out a healthy-looking girl. This model is known for her lithe frame and willowy limbs, but she is equally known for rocking the family’s trademark curves. Kendall might come smaller-boned than her sisters, but her peachy rear and curvy hips have the Kardashian-Jenner stamp. Nonetheless, it seems that fans are worried.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that this girl comes with an appetite. Kendall’s love of her mother Kris Jenner’s pasta is well-known. Also pointing towards a love of food was the model’s Season 16 admission of having eaten multiple meals before and after a flight. Kendall mentioned having wolfed down fast-food alongside an Italian meal among other dishes. High-fat dishes have also been mentioned in Kendall’s interviews – the model outlined her favorite restaurant to Harper’s Bazaar.

“Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. I always order the butter cake for dessert. It’s dangerously good!”

Kendall hasn’t shared food snaps from her recent travels, although fans can assume that she’s been sampling the local cuisine.