Emily Ratajkowski Bursts Out Of Impossibly Tiny String Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is once again breaking the internet with her sexy bikini shots. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model recently shared a spectacular poolside photo that had many of her fans gasping for air.

Rocking an outrageously small string bikini, one from her recently-released swimwear collection, the Instagram sensation posed for a steamy pic that turned up the heat on the popular social media platform. Posted on the Instagram page of Emily’s swimsuit and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman, the scorching pic reeled in some serious engagement, racking up a flurry of likes and comments.

For her latest bathing suit snap, the brunette bombshell slipped into a tiny string bikini top that barely contained her shapely bust. Boasting an eye-catching leopard-print pattern, the skimpy piece did very little to cover her buxom curves, leaving her deep cleavage exposed.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski fashion, the 28-year-old hottie unabashedly flaunted her busty assets in the ruched bikini top. Featuring a halter-neck design, the triangle string top beautifully framed her décolletage area, drawing all of the attention toward Emily’s chest. Nearly risking a wardrobe malfunction, the gorgeous supermodel just about burst out of the impossibly tiny piece, flashing a copious amount of sideboob.

A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the minuscule top has been marketed as the “Orpheus” bikini top. Emily paired the daring garment with a ruched, animal-print bikini bottom, albeit one in a different color. Sold on her brand’s website as the “Neptune” bottom, the high-waisted piece featured green leopard spots that lured the eye toward her lower body. The teeny bikini bottom did a fantastic job at accentuating her sculpted hips and taut waistline, to the delight of Emily’s fans.

The dark-haired beauty unapologetically showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the itty-bitty bikini. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Emily held nothing back as she struck a sultry pose to showcase the scandalous two-piece. Tilting her head to the side in a coquettish gesture, the pillowy-lipped model spread her legs, putting her chiseled thighs front and center.

Likewise, her washboard abs were also on display, as Emily arched her back to push her curvy chest and incredibly toned stomach into focus. A pair of gold pendant necklaces adorning her generous décolletage further highlighted her ample cleavage.

The Vogue model completed her pool babe look with gold, hoop earrings and trendy sunglasses sporting animal-print frames that perfectly tied in with her bikini’s aesthetic. She pulled up her raven tresses in a messy bun, leaving two rebel tendrils to frame her beautiful face.

As usual, her bikini snap raked in a lot of engagement. While Emily’s own photos usually gather up a crowd on the Inamorata Woman Instagram account, which the model manages alongside her personal profile, the new pic topped the charts at more than 40,000 likes and a little shy of 150 comments.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one person upon viewing the enthralling pic.

“Perfect,” quipped another.

“You got some serious abs,” read a third message left under Emily’s sizzling bikini shot.