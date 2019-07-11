Rosie O’Donnell Rips Into Donald Trump, Says He’s ‘Been Doing Very Bad Things’ With Daughter Ivanka

'There's a creepy incest feel that is very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children,' she said.

Rosie O’Donnell unloaded on Donald Trump on Wednesday during an interview with Michelangelo Signorile on Sirius XM’s “The Michelangelo Signorile Show.” The former host said that she suspects the president is doing some “bad things” with his daughter Ivanka, according to Too Fab.

Signorile asked O’Donnell what she thought about the fact that it seems like Trump is grooming his kids for future political careers. In particular, he seems to be pushing Ivanka to take an active role in politics after famously including her in talks at the G20 summit – to much panning and backlash. Signorile said that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Ivanka try to take the White House in 2024.

“Talk a little bit about Ivanka Trump and what Donald Trump is doing with her,” Signorile asked.

O’Donnell, who wore a shirt supporting Elizabeth Warren for president, was quick to reply that she didn’t know as Signorile tried to steer the conversation back to politics, correctly sensing that O’Donnell had other topics in mind. He asked the comedian for her take on Ivanka’s political plans.

“I don’t know what he’s doing with her,” O’Donnell said.

Instead of talking about the Trumps’ political ambitions, O’Donnell turned to the topic of the president’s relationship with his daughter and launched into a tirade.

“I think he’s been doing very bad things with her for a very long time,” she said. “There’s a creepy incest feel that is very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy.”

She then shifted her rant to Ivanka’s intelligence, suggesting that she wasn’t smart enough for a role in public life.

“I think she’s like, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman,” O’Donnell said. “It’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role.”

Vile Rosie O'Donnell Accuses President Trump of Incest With Daughter Ivanka https://t.co/YBTCDtNg5U pic.twitter.com/Mhgb5TEDJd — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 11, 2019

She finished off by taking a jab at the president, saying that “no one” in the Trump family has ever taken a political office to serve the public, so “why should they start now?”

O’Donnell and Trump have a long-standing feud that started back when the president was heading the show The Apprentice. Back in 2006, O’Donnell attacked Trump as a “snake oil salesman,” according to CNN. The two have taken jabs at each other multiple times over the past decade, with Trump famously mocking her at the first GOP primary debate in 2016. Shortly after, she traveled to the White House to protest his first joint address to Congress in 2017.