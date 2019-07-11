Aussie Instagram Model Abby Dowse Brings Heat In With Close-Up Shot Of Her Bikini Body

Abby Dowse is soaking up the sun and working on her tan with a brand new bikini this week. On Thursday, the Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of her flawless body close-up to highlight the new two-piece set she is rocking this week.

In the photo, the Australian bombshell is lying on her side outdoors as she rocks a teal bikini that consists of a tiny triangle top whose two thin straps tie up behind her neck while helping accentuate her famous buxom figure. The 29-year-old model teamed her top with a matching bottom that ties on the sides, sitting high on her waist and low at the front, in a way that enhances her hourglass figure by showcasing the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and wide hips. As she indicated with a tag and her caption, the swimsuit she is wearing is by Zavina Swim.

Dowse completed her summer look with a white coverall that she is wearing off her shoulders, giving her outfit an urban chic quality. The blonde bombshell accessorized her look with a simple gold cross necklace that hangs down close to her chest, casting a shadow on the model’s skin.

The snapshot only shows the model’s body from her neck to her thighs, emphasizing exclusively her torso while cutting off her legs and head. In addition, the photo is turned to the right, portraying her body vertically instead of horizontally as it normally would be considering she is lying down. Also on display in the photo is Dowse’s deeply tanned complexion, which looks even darker here thanks to the brightness of the sun.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Dowse shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,200 likes and just shy of 270 comments within a couple of hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and also to share their admiration for the blonde beauty.

“So gorgeous. So perfect,” one user gushed, trailing the comments with a series of fire and heart kiss emoji.

“It is awesome [blue heart emoji] you always look gorgeous Abby,” another user chimed in, following the message with a fire and a bikini emoji.

“Always a fantastic day when you spoil us with two in a day,” a third fan raved.