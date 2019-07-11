Ramona Singer Wants Barbara Kavovit Fired From ‘RHONY’ Cast Ahead Of Season 12, Misses Carole Radziwill

Ramona Singer is sharing her thoughts about the upcoming season.

Ramona Singer doesn’t want to see Barbara Kavovit return to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 12.

Ahead of production on the new episodes, the 62-year-old reality star spoke to Us Weekly about her thoughts on the potential cast of the series’ 12th season and said that while she doesn’t want to see the part-time star return, she would like to see the rest of the cast remain the same.

“Personally, I’d keep it just the way it is, with just the ones who hold the apples,” Ramona explained to the magazine on July 11. “You know what that means without me saying it.”

Kavovit joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for the show’s 11th season in 2018 after previously appearing on the series in a guest role alongside her longtime friend, LuAnn de Lesseps, and would “consider” returning to the show if she was asked back.

During her own interview with Us Weekly last month, Kavovit said she would love to return to the series to resolve things that were left “undone” between herself and the other women, and to share more of her life as a businesswoman.

“I just think that I’m really grounded and I think I lend something to that group,” she said.

Meanwhile, Singer appears to disagree with Kavovit’s claims and told the magazine that it was impossible for the part-time star to gel with her and her co-stars. In fact, according to Singer, Kavovit may be unable to gel with more than one person at a time.

During The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, Singer had a chat with Kavovit about her behavior during a stay in Miami and immediately after, Kavovit began to gel with the group. However, at the time, Singer suspected Kavovit’s ability to suddenly gel with the group was only because de Lesseps wasn’t present and shortly thereafter, things between them appeared to regress.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Singer looked back on Carole Radziwill’s former role on the show, admitting that while the dynamics between the ladies have since changed, she enjoyed having Radziwill around. As fans will recall, Radziwill quit the show in July of last year after appearing on the show for six seasons.

The second part of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s three-part Season 11 reunion continues next Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.