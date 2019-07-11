Kourtney Kardashian Lets It All Hang Out With 21-Year-Old Ex In West Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent dinner at West Hollywood, California restaurant Craig’s is making major headlines. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has wound up front-page on the Daily Mail – the 40-year-old was proving a headline-maker for multiple reasons. Kourtney’s evening meal came with a sexy and barely-there outfit, but it also came with pictures of her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend Luka Sabbat.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney hit up the celebrity-adored dining joint on Wednesday night. The brunette definitely seemed dressed to impress. Kourtney was wowing in a tiny satin bra top in black. The racy number came impossibly cut-out – Kourtney’s assets were on full show. The look was, however, impeccably classy. The mother of three’s cleavage-baring upper came paired with black pants bearing feather details. Kourtney’s mini black handbag and evening sandals added chic flourishes. The star looked radiant with a golden tan that extended to her bronzed face.

Kourtney was reported to have shared her dinner with sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. Craig’s seems to be a small world, though. Also spotted arriving at the eatery was Sabbat. While The Daily Mail‘s report was unable to confirm whether Kourtney and her ex interacted, it did obtain a photo showing Kourtney walking through a doorway – Luka appeared just behind her. The pair did not, however, seem to be communicating.

Also attending the dinner was model Winnie Harlow – Winnie was spotted leaving the restaurant with Kourtney.

Kourtney and Luka briefly dated last year. The relationship made major headlines for its age gap. Likewise for having formed a pattern – before Sabbat, Kourtney was in a long-term relationship with 26-year-old model Younes Bendjima. The Poosh CEO is, however, best known for her relationship with Scott Disick. This couple called it quits in 2015, but they continue to co-parent their three children.

Kourtney and Scott’s platonic relationship features heavily on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Likewise, a talking point for fans is how the pair raises their brood and Disick’s relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

While Kourtney appears to have put her relationships with Luka and Younes behind her, the issue of where things stand with Scott appears more blurred. The family’s E! show recently showed fans a Bali vacation. Kourtney and Scott took along their kids. Headlines were, however, revolving around the former couple seeking advice from a spiritual healer. As E! Online reports, Kourtney shared the experience with Kim.