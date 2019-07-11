Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suggests That Nancy Pelosi Is A Racist

Nancy Pelosi may be a favorite target of President Trump, but now she is also suffering snipes from members of her own party. The most recent of these are comments from freshman superstar congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 29-year-old suggested in an interview with the Washington Post that the House Majority Leader may be racist, per The Daily Mail.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated her incumbent, liberal establishment candidate Joseph Crowley in a major political upset in 2018. Since then, she has sought to drive her party to more progressive stances, a move which has occasionally run afoul of Pelosi and resulted in Twitter spats between the pair. One example is Ocasio-Cortez’s belief that the Democratic controlled House should begin the impeachment process against President Trump. Pelosi has declined such a move.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she originally believed that the Speaker’s actions were understandable.

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” she said.

However, the D.C. transplant continued to add that she has since reevaluated her stance, and now has come to wonder if Pelosi’s resistance to Ocasio-Cortez is indicative of a deeper problem.

“But the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez then added, in another perceived swipe at Pelosi, that she believed that too much power was held by a “handful” of people, and urged other Democratic lawmakers to stick with their values and convictions.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ocasio-Cortez was not the only congressman to suggest that the House Majority Speaker might suffer from racial bias. Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women elected to the House, also offered statements that suggested that Pelosi does not support “women of color.”

Loading...

“Uplift the women, especially the women of color, within your caucus that are out there because I’ll tell you more people like us, more people like me that come out to vote, we win, all of us win,” she said.

Tlaib then continued to suggest that Pelosi was not prioritizing the immigration crisis at the border — or the children detained at processing centers — because of their skin tone.

This latest battle between Pelosi and progressive members was sparked by the Speaker’s support of a bill that increased funding for President Trump’s immigration authorities. Despite Pelosi’s support and its eventual passage, 95 Democratic members, including some of its most progressive members, voted against the bill.