Dua Lipa Shows Off Bare Chest And Legs In Sparkly Blazer

Last night, Dua Lipa performed at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in New York and wore an eye-catching number on the red carpet.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress shared a number of photos of herself on Instagram, and what a sparkly number it was. Lipa paired a black sequined blazer with tights and heels, leaving her chest bare with no jewelry. Dua assumed a chill, laid-back pose with her hands in her pockets, owning a blunt-cut bob. She had one ear covered by her hair and the other exposed to show off a dangling clear earring. Her eye makeup was dark, and her lipstick was red.

“She’s serving. she is serving your honor,” one fan commented.

“Most beautiful woman,” another wrote.

“Absolute wow factor,” a third user mentioned.

Within an hour of uploading, the set of photos racked up over 430,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

For her performance, she wore a black fluffy strapless top, high-waisted, three-quarter length jeans, and black sneakers.

Other acts that performed at the event included Taylor Swift, Becky G, and SZA.

Amazon Prime video shared their Instagram photos of the artists on stage and mentioned that you can watch their performances on their website until August 9.

“A LEGENDARY EVENING,” YouTuber Tyler Oakley wrote in capital letters.

Recently, Dua announced that she had collaborated with Pepe Jeans on her own collection, which will launch on September 3, per The Inquisitr.

“I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles, and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!” she explained.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

This year in February, she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.”

Since 2017, she has been nominated for 10 BRIT Awards and won three — British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist, and British Single of the Year for “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris.

As for new music, she has been teasing fans in a series of tweets about her highly anticipated second studio album, which The Inquisitr reported.

Dua’s streaming statistics on Spotify prove that she is hot property in music right now, with over 30.4 million monthly listeners making her the 43rd most played artist in the world on the app.

On Instagram, Dua Lipa has over 31.9 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 3.31 million followers.