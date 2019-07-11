‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Is Ready To Get Brittany Cartwright Pregnant, Can’t Wait To Have A Family

Jax Taylor is ready to be a dad.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start a family.

Just under two weeks after tying the knot during a romantic ceremony at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules cast members spoke to People magazine about their plans for kids and admitted that they would like kids sooner, rather than later.

“We cannot wait to start a family,” Cartwright said on July 11. “I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

Taylor and Cartwright got married on June 29 surrounded by their family, friends, and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix, and afterwards, they returned to their new home in Los Angeles.

Now that Taylor and Cartwright are married and have their own home, they are ready to get started on the baby making process and hope to have at least a couple of kids.

According to Taylor, he’s been inspired to become a dad by his own father, the late Ronald Cauchi, who was honored at his wedding with a photo positioned in a chair in the front row of their ceremony.

“My dad was always there for me,” Taylor gushed. “My dad worked extremely hard. We lived in the suburbs, but my dad had to work very hard for us to have everything.”

Taylor told People magazine that after watching his dad work hard to support his family, he is planning to work as hard as he can so that he will have a lot of free time to spend with his kids. He also said that he hopes to launch a few businesses soon so he can be a part of everything his children are involved with.

“I want to be the coach,” he added. “I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is.”

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Cartwright told her co-star that she was hoping to have three children with Taylor as Taylor told other members of the show that he wanted just two kids.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.