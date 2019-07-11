Kris Jenner Shows Off Killer Legs On Yacht In Italy

At 63-years-old, Kris Jenner is proving that she’s still got it.

As fans know, the mother of six usually uses social media to gush over her daughters’ accomplishments, and it’s not all too often that she shares a photo of herself with fans. But earlier today, the momager delighted her 28 million-plus fans with a stunning new photo from her adventures on a yacht in Italy. In the sexy new snapshot, Kris plays the role of captain on the boat, striking a pose in front of all the special electronic equipment.

The reality star looks gorgeous in a multicolored kaftan while she stands on one leg and puts the other on a railing, giving fans a good look at her toned and tanned stems. The 63-year-old wears her short, dark tresses off to the side while donning a pair of small sunglasses and hoop earrings to accessorize the look. Kris holds up a pair of binoculars in her hand and in the caption of the image, she jokes that someone needs to drive the ship.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the Kardashian matriarch plenty of attention with over 300,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Jenner know that she looks stunning, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her killer figure. A few other followers simply took to the comments section of the post to tell Kris to have a good vacation.

“MOM IS GOALS,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“You’re doing great sweetie,” another Instagrammer commented.

“I better look like this at her age,” another user wrote while tagging a friend.

And it’s nice to see that Jenner is taking a little time off from her busy schedule. The mother of six is juggling the family’s reality show as well as most of her kids’ businesses so it’s likely hard for her to find time to rest and relax. The momager also opened up to daughter Kourtney on her Poosh site recently about her work ethic and motto, explaining how she got to be so successful.

“My general motto in my life for years has been, ‘if somebody says no, you’re talking to the wrong person,'” Kris dished. “And I think that there’s so many times in life that I have taken no for an answer, and have regretted it later.”

Obviously, all of her hard work and persistence has paid off big time.