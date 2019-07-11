Carrie Underwood Reportedly ‘Had A Hard Time Juggling Her New Schedule’ After Baby

Carrie allegedly struggled to juggle her work and home life commitments after giving birth in January, according to a source.

Carrie Underwood reportedly had a “hard time” adapting to her new life after giving birth to her second son, Jacob Bryan, in January. However, she has now found her stride when it comes to staying happy and healthy as a mom of two balancing her booming career with motherhood. According to an inside source who recently spoke out to Life & Style, though she initially found herself feeling guilty about taking time away from her kids to work out and get back into shape, that is what allowed her to feel more like herself again.

The insider told the outlet, “At first, she had a hard time juggling her new schedule, with a newborn, a new tour/rehearsals, and everything else in her life,” but noted that the country superstar is now doing much better than right after she gave birth to her second baby boy (she’s also mom to 4-year-old Isaiah) around seven months ago.

“But soon everything fell into place,” the source said. “She never wanted to steal family time to work out and would feel guilty, but she realized how important it was to her to make time for herself.”

The source also admitted that a whole lot of hard work has been going into bouncing back and getting her pre-baby body back into shape, which she’s been proudly showing off across social media and at various public appearances.

“Carrie has been working hard on tour, working out daily in her mobile gym. Carrie feels her most confident and happy when she is physically fit, so it’s been a priority for her,” they said. “She’s talked about her weight struggles before, how she has always been quite hard on herself.”

And it sounds like Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher – who The Inquisitr reported celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together on July 10 – has been a big source of support for the star.

According to the insider, Underwood and her man have been doing a lot of work together while they’re on the road with their kids, and he’s also been stepping up to support her.

“Carrie doesn’t feel like everything is falling on her shoulders,” the source alleged of the twosome, who married back in 2010. “Mike’s been touring with her so the family has been all together, it’s actually the first time in years she’s been able to work and have the whole family together!”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the stunning “Southbound” singer got extremely candid about how she was struggling with getting back into shape in a very candid Instagram post just two months after the baby.

Loading...

Posting a selfie in her gym wear, Carrie admitted to her millions of followers that she was finding it tough to bounce back and had been pretty hard on herself when it came to her workouts after finding that she couldn’t run as far or lift the same weights that she did before.

However, she also vowed in the very honest post to stop being so tough on herself and to stop analyzing her body so much.

Carrie shared photos of herself working out in the gym to social media since then and even showed off all that hard work by posing in a two-piece from her own line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in a stunning photo The Inquisitr shared just a mere four months after she welcomed Jacob into the world.

In the snap, she had her flat middle on display as well as giving the world a glimpse at her toned legs while she soaked up the sun in her swimwear during a trip to California for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” stops on the West Coast.