‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Hawaiian Bikini Snap

Leah Messer has been keeping fans updated on her recent travels – the Teen Mom 2 star has been soaking up the sun on a family vacation in Hawaii. The 27-year-old’s travels have included her three children, Adalynn, Aliannah and Aleeah. They photos also included another of the MTV franchise’s famous faces – fellow cast member Kailyn Lowry and her children joined Leah.

Leah’s most recent Instagram snap came as an adorable shot of her three girls with Kailyn’s son, Lincoln. The beachy snap was not sending out Messer, but it was throwing Instagram a cute moment complete with some stylish swimwear. The foursome had been snapped from behind while standing on a sandy beach. They stood in a row as they gazed out to a blissful-looking bay with blue waters and distant hills. As Leah mentioned in her caption, the kids were visiting an island destination following some time spent with animals.

Between the kids’ bright orange or blue bikinis and a one-piece swimsuit in pastels, it looked like these youngsters had the color spectrum covered. Kailyn’s son, Lincoln, did not, however, appear to be wearing swimwear. He wore blue shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

Fans wishing to see the kids’ faces should hit up the Instagram post published two days ago by Leah – this one showed her three girls and their mother smiling for the camera.

Leah’s bond with her three girls likewise appeared strong over the recent Fourth of July holiday. Leah was already on Hawaiian shores for the annual break, but she took the time to send her fans both a cute snap and some holiday wishes. An Instagram post came with words from the mother and her clan.

“Happy Independence Day from my all-girl gang tribe! We are so very thankful for all of those that serve and have served our country. Giving us the ability to freely celebrate this day and every day of the year together! We can’t thank you enough!!”

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The West Virginia native was filmed as she discovered her teen pregnancy, revealing she was expecting twins. The blonde then became a core cast member of Teen Mom 2. The series continues to follow this mother of three as she raises her daughters.

Leah’s most recent snap has proven a hit. It had racked up over 28,000 likes within 16 hours of going live. Over 70 comments were left from fans – most gave the picture the thumbs-up. Fans wishing to see more of Leah should follow her Instagram.