Fans Think Taylor Swift Shaded Scott Borchetta And Scooter Braun During Prime Day Concert

Swift emphasized some key lyrics during a performance of "Shake It Off," and fans think they know what it means.

Taylor Swift took the stage at the all-female Amazon Prime Day Concert on Wednesday night, and fans noticed something a little different about the way she performed one of her hit songs, and they don’t think it was an accident.

The lyric is from the lead single from Swift’s 2014 album 1989,“Shake It Off.” As the title suggests, the track is about shaking off the haters – a genre Swift has utilized on songs throughout her career from 2010’s “Mean” to “You Need To Calm Down,” which was released in June of this year.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pop singer, who was just yesterday named by Forbes as the highest paid celebrity of 2019 per The Inquisitr, emphasized certain lyrics from the 2014 hit’s bridge in a way atypical for the performer.

“Hey, hey, hey,” Swift sang. “Just think while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world

You could have been getting down to this sick beat.”

Fans think the 29-year-old emphasized the part about the liars and cheaters in a reference to her ongoing war of words with music industry executives Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over the sale of the master recordings of her first six albums.

“Can we talk about her screaming ‘LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS’ during Shake It Off!,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Taylor Swift throws more shade than a tree,” another tweeted.

The fans might be on to something, because according to Elle, the singer seemingly confirmed the theory by liking posts about it from her Tumblr account.

It’s not the first time Swift has recently gotten attention on social media for the way she’s sung the lyrics in her songs.

When the singer performed her single “ME!” on NBC’s “The Voice!” earlier this year, the singer notably sang the lyric “and there’s a lot of lame guys out there,” which is normally sung by collaborator Brendon Urie.

At the time, fans speculated that Swift took the line to call out recent restrictions placed on abortion around the country.

“There must be a significant reason she chose sang this line,” a fan speculated on Twitter after her performance in May.

Swift was the headliner of the concert put on by Amazon to coincide with the company’s yearly sale called “Prime Day,” which is scheduled for July 15 this year. Other performers at the July 10 event included Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G, per Variety.

The Amazon-sponsored concert was also the first time the artist performed her most recent single “You Need To Calm Down” live. Swift performed other classic hits like “Love Story” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the show Wednesday night in New York, but fans haven’t spotted any clues in her performances of those songs – yet.