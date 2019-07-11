Chanel West Coast Bares Abs In Crop Top As She Teases New Rap Name

Chanel West Coast has really been feeling herself on social media lately, and fans are totally digging it.

While the 30-year-old is undoubtedly busy juggling her singing and modeling careers, as well as her spot on the hit show Ridiculousness, she still makes time to keep fans in the loop on her life by posting frequently on social media. In the latest photo that was shared with her legion of followers, Chanel delights her fans with two new photos as she also dons another new hair color.

In the first photo in the set, Chanel kneels down in front of a brown-colored wall, looking directly into the camera. The model shows off a little bit of thigh through the rip in her jeans, and pairs the look with a black Oakland Raiders T-shirt. Per usual, the bombshell looks to be wearing a face full of stunning makeup that comes complete with blush, bronzer, highlighter and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a leopard-colored headpiece and a pair of black-and-white striped sunglasses, wearing her blue-dyed locks down and straight.

In the second image in the series of two, West Coast stands up, posing against the same wall. This time, the model’s toned abs are fully on display in the sexy shot. Once again, Chanel wears a serious look on her face as she gazes off into the distance, posing with her hands in her belt buckles. In the caption of the post, West Coast pays tribute to her newly-dyed locks, joking that her new rap name is “Lil smurf.”

Since the post went live on her account, it has earned the reality star rave reviews with over 35,000 likes in addition to 640-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While some followers commented on the image to let West Coast know that her body looks amazing, countless others chimed in on her new hair color.

“Love the Raiders shirt! But those jeans showing off the legs and booty,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“Smurfette aint got nuthin on u,” another Instagram user wrote with a series of emoji.

“You are the best looking raiders fan i have ever seen and i dont even like the raiders,” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, West Coast also donned her blue hair in another sexy post. In this particular image, the stunner posed on a yacht, showing off her killer curves in a short blue skirt and a blue bikini top to match her hair. The post garnered a ton of attention with over 56,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments.

No matter what she wears, Chanel is always killing the fashion game.