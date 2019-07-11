‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 12: Thomas Tricks Hope Into Moving Up The Wedding Date

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 12, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has not left his manipulative ways behind him. Even though he is engaged to the woman of his dreams, he will still do whatever it takes to get his own way. The designer has set his eyes on marrying Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) as soon as possible and will move heaven and earth to make that possible.

Thomas has already proved that he will do anything to marry Hope. The designer has broken up a marriage, used his own son, and even killed an innocent intern so that he can wed Hope. This week his goal was realized when Hope agreed to marry him. He had coached Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to propose to her, and after the little boy left them on their own, he pressured Hope into saying yes.

Hope agreed to be his wife after he pointed out that she would finally be a mother because Douglas would be her son. B&B fans have already noticed that Hope is anything but the blushing bride-to-be. She seems tearful and even emotionally checked out now that Thomas finally has his ring on her finger.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope processes the fact that she and Thomas are now engaged. pic.twitter.com/jueLgFry1C — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas does not want this to be a long engagement, per Highlight Hollywood. He wants to tie the knot as quickly as possible. He may be scared that Hope might change her mind since there are so many people who are against their engagement. Both Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have already approached her to try to prevent her from making the biggest mistake of her life. Another reason that Thomas may be pushing for an earlier wedding is that Hope does not want to make love to him yet. He may realize that Hope may only consent once they are married.

Thomas will find a way to trick Hope into moving up the wedding. It appears as if this wedding may even be as soon as during the week of July 15. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will even ask their family and friends to be part of the wedding ceremony next week. Will Hope find out that Beth is alive before or after she and Thomas become husband and wife?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.