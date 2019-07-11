Irina Shayk Talks Bradley Cooper Split Secrets To Harper’s Bazaar

Irina Shayk spoke out for the first time on her split with A Star is Born‘s Bradley Cooper in an interview and cover story for Harper’s Bazaar digital summer issue, revealing her true feelings about their breakup and if she would ever fall in love that deeply again.

She remarked in the Harper’s Bazaar interview, as reported by People Magazine, that she understands the curiosity regarding her breakup with Cooper including the how and why their high-profile union disintegrated. The couple shares one daughter together, Lea De Seine, who is two-years-old.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she told the outlet regarding the curiosity in her breakup with Cooper. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

She also noted, “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Cooper and Shayk dated for four years before officially splitting in June of this year. Despite any personal issues the two might have had, they will reportedly remain on good terms for the sake of their only daughter. Neither couple has commented officially on the split, preferring to remain private about the details of their personal lives.

Shayk’s return to modeling comes on the heels of her split with Cooper. Although she has returned to life in front of the camera, the lifestyle that comes with modeling is not something that she subscribes to personally. Shayk noted in the HB story that she is not perfect and experiences the same bad skin and hair days as everyone else and noted that she is a real human being, not a mannequin.

Shayk made a splash as the cover model for the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was recently featured in a comical cat fight alongside Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls for a new advertising campaign for the Italian luxury brand Moschino.

In the hilarious campaign, Shayk is seen trying to break up a fight between Hadid and Smalls, who are hysterical in all their purse throwing, hair pulling and catfighting glory, of course, while fabulously dressed in the brand.

The campaign takes a nod to the over-the-top styles from the 1980s and television series’ such as Dynasty, who made high-fashion, luxury living, and campy situations television norm.

All the episodes of the fun advertising campaign are available to view on the brand’s website. Shayk, Hadid, and Smalls also featured stills and clips on their respective Instagram accounts.