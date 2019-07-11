Miley Cyrus Wanted To Stop Playing Hannah Montana Once She Had Sex

Miley Cyrus revealed that she is the August cover girl for Elle Magazine’s USA issue, which is grabbing a lot of attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the cover, Cyrus is wearing black hotpants and a long-sleeved gold cardigan. She is wearing nothing underneath, showing off her chest and cleavage. She accessorized the look with a number of necklaces and bracelets to give it that finishing touch. Her pose is very simplistic but still powerful at the same time. Her body is positioned straight to camera, with her arms down, standing still, while staring into the camera lens.

The cover was shared to her 95.6 million Instagram followers and has racked up over 450,000 likes — at the time of writing — proving the impact she has on her followers.

In the interview for the issue, Miley gets real about not wanting to play the role of Hannah Montana once she had sex. She was asked whether she wanted to break out of the Hannah Montana mold while she was doing the show.

“I did once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f*cking wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like… I was grown up,” she said in the interview with Elle.

Miley also shared that she isn’t ashamed of her Hannah Montana persona, and that she thinks it is cool when artists like Cardi B reveal they listened to her growing up.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m just not ashamed of that anymore. It’s pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That sh*t makes me happy.”

Her latest video for her new single, “Mother’s Daughter,” has racked up over 28 million views on her official YouTube channel within one week. Upon the release, fans praised the political video via social media, per The Inquisitr.

The single is taken from her new EP, She Is Coming, which consists of six brand-new tracks. Collaborations include Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It. So far, the extended play has peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, No. 4 in Canada, No. 10 in Australia and No. 18 in the U.K.

According to Fox News, Cyrus will be releasing a trilogy of EPs this year, which will all contain six tracks. So, it seems her fans can expect two more projects from the “Who Owns My Heart” entertainer.

On Spotify, Miley has over 28.9 million monthly listeners, making her the 50th most played artist in the world on the app currently.