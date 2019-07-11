Metallica Set To Release Illustrated Children’s Book

Metallica is looking to their fans to “Turn the Page,” when they release their first children’s book later in the year. The ABCs of Metallica will hit the shelves on November 26.

“Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z!” writes the “Enter Sandman” group on their website. “Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.”

The book includes information about the band, their albums and biographical information about the individual musicians. The cover shows founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich along with longtime bandmates Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett in cartoon form.

The metal band co-wrote the 48-page book with Howie Abrams, co-author of Hip-Hop Alphabet, and the illustrations are by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, a graffiti artist who previously worked with the band on their Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012. The show saw world-famous artists interpret Metallica songs in works of art in Los Angeles.

A portion of the proceeds from the book, which is being published by Permuted Press, will go towards All Within My Hands. The non-profit company was started by Metallica in 2017 to eliminate hunger and to support workforce education.

The book retails for $18.99 and fans can also head to Metallica’s website to purchase a bundle, which includes a youth or toddler shirt for $34.99.

“The ABCs of Metallica,” a rhyming, illustrated history of Metallica from A to Z, hits shelves on Nov 26th and is available for pre-order now. A portion of all proceeds benefits @AWMHFoundation, supporting communities in need. Visit https://t.co/dkawQtvp5r to pre-order your copy! pic.twitter.com/rngYgyUa6d — Metallica (@Metallica) July 10, 2019

The band is now in year four of its massive WorldWired Tour. According to Forbes, so far the tour has grossed over $250 million. Since the start of this year, the tour has earned the “Nothing Else Matters” group $68.5 million putting them at number 30 on Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Celebrities list, outranking the likes of Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake. The tour continues on into November and is supporting their 2016 Hardwired…to Self-Destruct album. It is the band’s 10th record and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

While currently in Europe, Metallica will head back to the U.S. in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of S&M. The live album was recorded in Berkeley, California with the San Francisco Symphony. According to Rolling Stone, the band will team up the symphony again for their “S&M2” show on September 6.

“We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M,” the band said. “Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M².”