Kendall Jenner Shares Up-Close Photo In Electric Green Bikini

Kendall Jenner is heating up Instagram with her latest series of photos.

As fans who follow the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on social media know, Kendall does not use the platform to post photos and videos as much as her famous sisters do. So when she does, she definitely garners the attention of her 113 million followers. The model is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece and other parts of Europe with friends, and earlier today, she shared a series of photos from what appears to be a fun-filled trip.

In the post titled “mems,” Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her vacation. The first photo in the series shows the model going makeup-free but still looking gorgeous as she looks straight into the camera, holding up a sparkler in her hand. The next few photos in the series are group shots, and a few others show the scenery, including a flower-filled ceiling. But it is the last image in the deck that really has fans talking.

In the sexy snapshot, Jenner snaps a selfie as she lies on a blue towel and exposes her body to the world. Jenner appears to have just taken a dip in the pool or ocean as her body has speckles of water all over it. The reality star leaves little to the imagination in a neon green bikini that barely even covers her body, showing off her toned and tanned figure while she rests her hand on her stomach.

Since the photos went live on her account, it has earned Jenner over 750,000 likes in addition to 2,500 comments within just minutes of the post going live. Some of Kendall’s fans commented on the photos to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others let her know they are big fans.

“Kendall your beauty is outrageous boo,” one follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“You are literally your own aesthetic I love it,” another Instagram user raved.

“Kendall, I love how naturally beautiful you are. One of the prettiest!! I love you so much!!” one more fan raved.

Loading...

Yesterday, the model shared another NSFW photo of herself in a tiny bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, the 23-year-old posed for two photos while sitting on the seat of a yacht, as she once again flaunted her picture-perfect figure for the camera. Within just 15 minutes of the post going live on her account, it racked up a ton of traffic for the brunette beauty, amassing over 1 million likes.

One thing is for sure — no matter what she does, Kendall’s fans are always watching.