‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Celebrates 40th Birthday With Star-Studded, Multi-Bar Bash

The Bravo star got an early start to his milestone birthday.

Jax Taylor survived his 30s and now he is headed into what could be his biggest decade yet. The Vanderpump Rules star, who was born on July 11, 1979, got a jump start on his 40th birthday festivities with a star-studded bash at SUR Lounge, which seemingly spilled into several after-parties.

Taylor posted a teaser for his birthday bash to Instagram, as he informed fans he was just getting a “head start” on his milestone day. The flyer for the event, which was held at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood eatery, SUR, touted a “40 and Fabulous” party for Taylor with the note that attire was to be upscale. In his own Instagram announcement, Taylor noted that his 30s “came and went, we had a great run.”

“40, I am coming in hot!!!” Taylor added.

Several of Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, posted video clips from his SUR bash to their Instagram stories. In addition, Lisa Fuhr, the wife of Canadian ice hockey player Grant Fuhr, posted a photo of a group celebrating Jax’s 40th at TomTom — the club owned by Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Fuhr tagged Taylor, as well as retired MLB star Johnny Damon and his wife in the snap, and she revealed that it was the group’s fourth stop of the night.

Jax Taylor – who shares his birthday with rapper Lil Kim, sixth U.S. president John Quincy Adams, Charlotte’s Web author, E.B. White, and fellow Bravo star Lisa Rinna — teased his milestone day all week, starting on Monday when he announced it was his birthday week. The Bravo star also noted that he saw 40 creeping up on him. By Wednesday, Taylor was face-to-face with his turnover into a new decade, and he joked about it with a #LordyJaxIs40 hashtag. Taylor also told fans that he hopes to have his official 40th birthday party this weekend, if his body can take it.

You can see Jax’s tweets about his birthday week below.

My birthday week!!!! Oh my god!! I am turning 40!! ????????‍♂️???????????? — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 8, 2019

I see you creepin 40, I still have a couple days left. ????????????????‍♂️ — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 9, 2019

My last day in my 30s ……????????‍♂️ We had a great run 30, I will miss you. 40,

look out!! I am coming in hot!!! — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 10, 2019

Yeah we are having a party this weekend. If my body will allow it. ???????? https://t.co/GCfP2DRXqf — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 10, 2019

As for his goals now that he has entered his 40s, Taylor has been vocal about the fact that time is ticking for fatherhood. The Vanderpump Rules star told Entertainment Tonight that his new bride, Brittany Cartwright, wanted to have a baby two years ago, and now he is also eager to start their family.

“I’ll be 40 this year, so by the time my kid gets to college, I’ll be 60. It needs to happen now.”

Taylor has already taken the first step for his future family by moving out of his apartment and purchasing a home in the family-friendly area of Los Angeles, known as “The Valley.” Several of Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars also made the real estate leap, and he joked that he sees a Vanderpump Rules spinoff in the future.

“We’re going to call it Valley Rules,” Taylor said. “We all want to make sure our kids grow up together, so we all want to go to the same schools. We all have been friends for 15, almost 20 years, some of us, so we want our kids to grow up together.”