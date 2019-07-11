‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Threatened Suicide While Attacking Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood was also accused of threatening her baby daddy with a machete.

Amber Portwood’s July 5 fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon was quite dramatic.

Following a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that accused the Teen Mom OG star of using a machete to frighten the father of her one-year-old son, James, a new report shared by Radar Online claims the longtime reality star and mother of two threatened to commit suicide and swallowed a “handful of pills” before she was taken into custody.

Portwood “threatened to kill herself,” the outlet shared.

“Ms. Portwood went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” court papers explained.

According to the documents, Portwood “regurgitated the pills” after her boyfriend said he was going to call for help. Then, after Portwood hit the door with a machete before kicking it and breaking the handle, Glennon phoned police.

Once the police arrived, Portwood reportedly began yelling at the officer and denied having taken any pills. She also denied using a machete to intimidate her partner. As for her alleged assault, Portwood said that although she did hit her partner as he held their one-year-old son, she insists she did not hit him hard.

As for Glennon, he’s reportedly been the target of Portwood’s abuse in the past and told police she’s hit him “several times in the past” and been threatened “countless” with physical violence from her.

After the July 5 incident between Portwood and Glennon, Portwood was ordered to stay away from both Glennon and their son.

As she keeps her distance from Glennon and their son, Portwood has reportedly been staying at the home of her mother.

Portwood and Glennon began dating one another in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Portwood hoped to reconcile with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, who previously appeared alongside her on Teen Mom OG. Then, in September 2017, just weeks after going public at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Portwood learned she was expecting a child with Glennon during a romantic getaway in Hawaii.

After welcoming baby James, Portwood and Glennon were going strong and many believed an engagement was coming soon. Unfortunately, after their July 5 fight, it is hard to say if there is any chance for a future between the reality couple.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.