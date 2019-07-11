Miley Cyrus Gets Honest In Studded Corset: ‘I Still Am Very Sexually Attracted To Women’

Miley Cyrus has opened up. The SHE IS COMING singer has taken to Instagram to share snaps from her current Elle feature, and the 26-year-old appears to have been profiled in depth by the magazine.

Among the snaps shared by Miley, one showed her in a corset. The black-and-white photo came with all the class in the world, plus a sizzling bodice outfit. The paneled number featured velour-like and sheer fabrics, perimeter jewel studding, and sexy thin straps. Miley had been shot full-frontal with her hips slightly swayed to the side. She sent the camera direct eye contact, although there was a softness to her deep gaze and near-smile.

The singer’s feature came with honesty as Miley is known for airing her views candidly. Given that the star had prompted her Instagram followers to hit up Elle’s feature, it looks like Miley wanted them to know where things stand with her. The star spoke of her December 2018 marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley is known for harnessing modern-day mindsets – from equality to expression of sexuality. Arguably the biggest display of the singer’s views is her newly-released “Mother’s Daughter” track. The song’s music video has made major headlines for featuring individuals who do not conform to societal norms.

The video includes a medically obese and naked woman alongside a black and transgender individual in a wheelchair. Amid others, they come accompanied by empowering lyrics. As The Daily Mail reports, the video has faced some backlash, though. Controversy has emerged over Miley’s choice to feature a morbidly obese person with no mention of their health troubles. Likewise slammed by some have been the video’s heightened sexual themes. Overall, though, the song appears to have been well-received.

Miley’s Elle interview also included mentions of the star’s early Hannah Montana years, losing her home in the Woolsey fire, and her recent Black Mirror feature. Likewise mentioned were societal concepts.

“Men refuse to take no for an answer all the time, so the idea that you, as a powerful woman in the music industry, should have to because you’re a woman is crazy.”

