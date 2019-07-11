Miley Cyrus Poses Topless On ‘ELLE Magazine’ Cover: ‘I Like The Way Being Sexual Makes Me Feel’

Miley Cyrus is ELLE Magazine’s August cover girl for their USA issue.

For the cover, Cyrus is wearing black hotpants, tights, and a long-sleeved gold cardigan. Underneath, she has nothing else on, showing off her chest and cleavage. The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker has on a number of bracelets and necklaces on to give it that finishing touch. Cyrus’ hair is down and wavy as she stares deep into the camera lens. Her pose is very straight to camera, with her arms down, standing still.

“At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I’ve ever felt,” Miley shared with ELLE, per an Instagram post.

“I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men. They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure.”

Within 20 minutes of sharing the cover to her Instagram account, Cyrus’ post racked up over 150,000 likes, proving to be popular and the impact she has on her 95.6 million followers.

“Omg. Perfection! Gorgeous,” one user commented.

“I had to do a double take, you look just like your mom in this photo!” another stated.

“Oh look at her, she got the power!!” a third fan shared, referencing the lyrics to her latest single, “Mother’s Daughter.”

Her latest single is taken from her new EP, She Is Coming, which consists of six brand-new tracks. Collaborations include Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It. So far, the extended play has peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, No. 4 in Canada, No. 10 in Australia, and No. 18 in the U.K.

Recently, Scandivanian pop singer Alma announced that she helped Cyrus write two songs on the latest release — “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” With the announcement, she revealed the tattoo that Miley tattooed on her arm, per The Inquisitr. The “When I Look At You” entertainer inked the word “gay” on the “When I Die” songstress and licked her arm in a care-free upload.

Loading...

According to Fox News, Cyrus will be releasing a trilogy of EP’s this year that will all contain six tracks. So, it seems her fans can expect two more projects from the “Party Up the Street” star.

Last month, she played Glastonbury Festival for the first time and brought out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X as surprise guests. Prior to her performance, she faced a scary near-death experience on her flight to the U.K., which The Inquisitr reported.

On Spotify, Miley has over 28.9 million monthly listeners, making her the 50th most played artist in the world on the app currently.

In December 2018, she married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.