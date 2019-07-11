MMA Star Conor McGregor And Gorgeous Girlfriend Dee Devlin Attend A Summer Festival

Most fans of Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor will recognize his long-term girlfriend, Dee Devlin. McGregor has been with the Irish beauty for over a decade, and the duo have a son together, Jack. Devlin herself has earned plenty of fans over the years, and has accumulated 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Devlin recently shared a massive Instagram update that included pictures from the couple’s trip to a summer festival, along with several of their friends. The series of photos received over 235,000 likes in just one day, proving that fans loved getting an inside peek at the couple’s real lives.

The first shot in the series was a candid snap of McGregor and Devlin. In the picture, McGregor is staring at Devlin adoringly, while she points to something in the distance and looks back at him with a smile on her face.

Both McGregor and Devlin went bold in their sartorial choices, opting for patterned outfits that stood out in the crowd. Devlin enjoyed her festival experience with a beer.

In the second picture, the two flaunt some PDA as Devlin sits on McGregor’s lap. He grasps the Irish beauty by the leg, as she shows off some of her toned thighs. The angle showcases more of Devlin’s stunning blue printed dress, which she pairs with sunglasses and a leopard print purse.

The duo did not attend the festival alone, as the other pictures in the series demonstrated. In the third shot, Devlin poses with two blonde babes wearing white Daisy Dukes, and all three carry some liquor to add a bit of extra spirit to the festival.

In the fourth shot, McGregor is pictured filling Devlin’s cup with some more beer. Devlin also made sure to get a selfie with one pal, and a group shot with all her girls. The group of seven flaunted their curves while they posed in front of a simple barrier fence with beaming faces.

While it seems as though the group had a fun, raucous time together, Devlin finished off the series of shots with the sweetest one of them all. In the final picture in the series of seven shots, Devlin and McGregor are spotted from behind. McGregor has an arm around Devlin, and the two are snuggled close as they enjoy the performance. It is tough to see who is on stage at the particular moment, but the couple seem to be thoroughly enjoying one another’s company on the kid-free festival outing.