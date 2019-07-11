‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Sizzles In Tiny Leopard Print Daisy Dukes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has been stunning her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her sizzling bikini shots lately. The reality star has displayed her enviable physique in a variety of barely-there bikinis, and recently, she opted for a different type of outfit that showed off her hard work at the gym.

Gorga shared a picture in which she posed in front of a simple series of wood panels with some stained carpet visible. Despite the less-than-glam background, Gorga herself looked ready to hit the club in her steamy outfit.

The reality star rocked a pair of snow leopard Daisy Dukes by the brand Good American, which was founded by fellow reality television superstar Khloe Kardashian. Gorga gushed about the shorts in the caption, and told her followers they fit flawlessly. While it appeared that she paired the shorts with a simple white tank, in the caption Gorga explained she actually opted for a bodysuit, also from Good American. The bodysuit was a simple white suit with a v-neck silhouette, which hugged all of Gorga’s curves and showed off her ample cleavage.

Though the outfit could have been paired with some flat sandals for a more casual vibe, Gorga went full glam and paired them with some perforated leather-heeled, open-toe booties.

To complete the look, the star swept her hair into a high ponytail, added a gold name necklace and rocked a smoky eye makeup look with a neutral lip.

Gorga’s caption seems to suggest that the star has some type of partnership with Good American, as she offered fans a discount code and included a hashtag that indicated she was on the #goodsquad. Her fans enjoyed the shot, which racked up over 9,100 likes in just 13 hours.

Gorga’s physique inspires plenty of comments from her followers, and she previously discussed all the hard work it takes to stay in shape with Us Weekly.

“I workout four to five days a week and it’s part of my life. That one hour a day is for me and it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or my kids… you’re taking care of you so you can look good on Friday night when you go out. It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift… it’s an investment in yourself!”

Some of her followers shared their opinions in the comments about the outfit itself, with many not being huge fans of the look. However, many still admired Gorga’s physique, and one fan commented, “sexiest legs ever alert!!”