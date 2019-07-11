Gwen Stefani, 49, Continues To Ooze Hollywood Glamour In Sparkly Leotard And Fishnet Tights In Vegas

Gwen Stefani is currently embarking on the fourth leg of her Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” and is clearly having a blast.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker is known for being a fashion icon, therefore, it’s no surprise that her outfits for the show are incredible.

For her latest Instagram post, Stefani is on stage at the Zappos Theater in an amazing silver leotard which is very eye-catching. The fluffy train behind her gives the look that extra showgirl finishing touch. Her hair is tied up in a high ponytail, and she is wearing red lipstick which is a signature look she is known for. Her thigh-high black boots and fishnet tights add to the Hollywood glamour she is oozing every night. Stefani, who is 49-years-old, clearly hasn’t got to worry about competing with younger artists as they surely take fashion notes from her. In the photo, she has one arm raised and sparks a pouty expression, proving she’s cooler than ever.

Her caption states that her show last night was the 28th show she has performed for her residency and that the crowd were “good fun.”

“Gwen the show tonight was AMAZING! You made our whole trip. Show 28 is in the history books! I’ve loved your music since I was young and I sang every song with you! Haha. And we did whatever you told us to!” one fan commented.

“So beautiful, love you so much Gwen!! You are a star!” another shared.

“Yay queen of Vegas,” a third follower said.

“The BEST show in Vegas,” a fourth insisted.

Gwen first rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt before embarking on a solo career. Her Las Vegas show contains songs from her days in the band as well as solo, per Setlist.fm.

“Hollaback Girl” “Bathwater” “Baby Don’t Lie” “It’s My Life” “Spiderwebs” “Sunday Morning” “Underneath It All” “The Tide is High” (The Paragons cover) “Ex-Girlfriend” “Hella Good” “Wind It Up” “Rich Girl” “Cool” “Luxurious” “Umbrella” (Rihanna cover) “What You Waiting For?” “Used to Love You” “Misery” “Don’t Speak”

Encore “Make Me Like You” “Hey Baby” “Just a Girl” “The Sweet Escape”

With No Doubt, Stefani released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2004, she has since released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

On Spotify, No Doubt’s legacy still lives on with over 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. Stefani’s solo music currently gathers in over 6.6 million monthly listeners.