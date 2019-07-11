Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Racy Red Jumpsuit As She Heads For Night Out In L.A.

Larsa Pippen stepped out for a fun night out in town with her pals, including best friend Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star headed to celebrity hotspot Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, where she was joined by famous friends Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. She dressed up in a racy red jumpsuit that enhanced her insane curves and hourglass figure, which featured a zip all across the front that allowed her to showcase her ample cleavage.

The Baywatch-inspired ensemble hugged her curves perfectly, and she teamed it with clear heels and a matching perspex handbag, as per The Daily Mail. The 45-year-old wore her long blonde tresses in voluminous curls and accessorized the look with some diamond-encrusted bracelets, a statement necklace, as well as a sparkly watch. Larsa donned minimal makeup, including dark eyeliner and lush lashes, some peach-colored blush and a nude lipstick color on her lips.

The Real Housewives of Miami star debuted the new hairstyle after removing her braids, which she wore for a while. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared a sexy photo of herself in a bright orange latex minidress, which had a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. In the new snap, she rocked long braids, which added an extra touch of summer to her look.

Loading...

Larsa made headlines recently when she further explained her role in the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, Larsa was the one who broke the news to the family after hearing Jordyn and Tristan kissed at a private party back in February.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me – she was like: ‘No way. There’s no way.’ Then we called Kourtney, and Kourtney was like: ‘Yeah, I believe it.’ There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling, and Kourtney was in that room,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, both Jordyn and Khloe seem to be moving on from the scandal, with the latter saying, “Bashing either side is not cool for me. I don’t think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it’s just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or… condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I’m not saying it’s a good part.”