‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Puts Kourtney Kardashian On Blast For Crying For This Reason

One of the hosts of ABC’s The View slammed reality star Kourtney Kardashian for crying over her age during a new teaser trailer for an upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set to air this fall, stating that they do not feel sympathetic for her tears considering how blessed her life is.

The eldest Kardashian sister teared up over hitting her milestone 40th birthday, and admitted she was afraid of entering this newest stage of her life to sister Khloe and the ever-present cameras of E! Entertainment Television, the channel which airs the Kardashian reality series.

“I do think that turning 40 like it almost makes you analyze like where you’re at in your life,” Kourtney said in the clip, continuing with a statement where she said turning 40 is giving her “anxiety.” “I just always wish I had more time. I feel like I want to cry,” she continued.

All four hosts — including moderator, Whoopi Goldberg — seemed unimpressed by Kardashian’s lament.

In fact, Goldberg took herself off of her chair and laid down on the floor following the clip, leading to eruptions of laughter from the studio audience and her fellow co-hosts, who had their own comments about Kardashian’s tears as they discussed the segment, reported People Magazine.

In response, to Kardashian’s sadness, Behar quipped she didn’t know why Kourtney asked for more time after she claimed she was “miserable.” She also added that life can begin at the age of 40 and start a new phase of better clarity and more joy. Hostin, appearing to defend the eldest Kardashian daughter, appealed to viewers by stating that perhaps Kourtney was re-evaluating her life, and that could be why she was so sad.

Of all the hosts, it appeared that Meghan McCain was done with the frivolity regarding Kardashian’s lament.

“I’m in my 30s, man, and I’m with Whoopi on this,” she remarked. “Not to be like Debbie Downer on this. You have all the money, opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people that can’t feed their children.”

She continued by remarking there would be better ways Kourtney could deal with turning 40, perhaps looking inward with gratefulness instead of sadness. “You know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself? Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people and homeless people that have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million, if not more. Billions, whatever, I don’t know.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. E.S.T. on ABC. Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this fall with a new season of drama on E! Entertainment Television.