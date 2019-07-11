Caitlyn Jenner Sports Plunging, Black Lacy Jumpsuit To The ESPYs Alongside Companion Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner attended the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, where she was spotted flaunting a daring, black outfit alongside her companion, Sophia Hutchins, reported The Daily Mail.

Four years after receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the former Olympian attended the awards ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theater downtown in Los Angeles. She wore a lacy, black long-sleeve top, which featured a plunging neckline, and tied into long, black pants. The outfit was completed with a pair of chic black high heels and a small black purse adorned with gold chain.

The television personality completed the red carpet look with her long, brown hair slightly curled and worn loose around her face and shoulders, along with smokey, black-lined eyes and pink-glossed lips.

On the red carpet, Caitlyn, 69, was photographed alongside her partner and rumored girlfriend, Sophia. The 22-year-old model donned a blue, sleeveless mini-dress, which featured a high collar and hugged her curves in all the right places, emphasizing her busty chest, tiny waist, and sculpted hips and thighs.

The model paired the summery dress with a pair of pointy-toed white high heels, a gold clutch and a gold bracelet. She wore her long, straight blonde hair parted down the middle and flowing over her shoulders and back, while adding black-lined eyes with thick lashes and pink, glossy lips.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The Olympic gold medalist has been a fixture at the awards show since winning the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in July, 2015 after coming out as a transgender woman. Sophia has also accompanied her in the past, including to the 2018 awards show.

The Arthur Ashe award is given to those who “transcend sports,” and was awarded to the survivors of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal in 2018, while past recipients have also included Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and NC State coach Jimmy Valvano.

NBA legend Bill Russell was the recipient of the award at the Wednesday night ceremony, presented by Kobe Bryant. According to the NBA website, the 11-time NBA champion was given the award for his work and efforts in the civil rights movement. In addition to being the first black coach in NBA history in 1966, Russell also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

In a statement, Russell commented on being the recipient of the 2019 award.