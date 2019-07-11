Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Get Wet In New Bikini Photos

Devon and Lorena are showing off their matching poses in their skintight swimwear looks.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae are putting their bikini and swimsuit looks to the ultimate test in new photos shared to social media this week. The stunning models showed off their skills in front of the camera in new snaps posted to Instagram on July 10 while rocking matching black-and-white swimwear in the ocean.

One photo showed the two models sitting back on their knees while leaning all the way back on their hands. Devon – who’s fast becoming one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces – rocked the bikini version of the black-and-white design, which featured a white crop top-style top and a pair of pretty skimpy white bottoms with a black tie around the hips.

Lorena opted for the white, cut-out one-piece version of the look, showing off her flat and toned middle in the fun white look with a black bow across the torso.

But it wasn’t just on Devon’s own account where the stunning models were going matchy-matchy to celebrate the official launch of the star’s brand new swimwear line, Devon Windsor swim.

Another snap posted online this week by the brand had Rae and Windsor showing just how versatile the bikini and bathing suits are as they headed into the great outdoors to ride horses.

The picture upload on July 10 featured Devon and Lorena on horseback. The German model opted for an all-white bathing suit with the same cut-out feature at the waist while the swimwear designer wore the black version with a white bow as they rode the horses in the sea together.

The account confirmed that the skintight one-piece is called the Kaylee and is available now from the new brand.

The duo have been modeling a number of different bikinis and swimsuits over the past few days, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Recent uploads to social media featured the duo showing off a whole lot of skin in white bikinis and one-pieces while getting pretty wet in a swimming pool.

Windsor recently opened up about how she got the amazing body she’s been flaunting while modeling her new range, telling Ocean Drive earlier this year that, as a Victoria’s Secret model, she trains just like an athlete to get and stay looking so good and feeling healthy.

“We train like professional athletes to get ready for the show. I train two-a-days in the gym six months before the show, but that’s one of the things that makes it so special. It celebrates women, confidence and being yourself,” she said in the interview.

“I don’t eat less. I eat more, but I eat healthier because I’m looking to build my butt muscles and get my abs in shape,” Windsor then continued. “I’m not trying to look like a waif. I just want to look healthy and strong and sexy so I can feel that way too.”