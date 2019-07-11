Lil’ Kim Cancels Talk Show Appearances Due To Off-Limit Questions And Lack Of Respect

Rap icon Lil’ Kim has canceled her scheduled talk show appearances due to off-limit questions, per Music News.

She was set to appear on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show but pulled out due to a lack of respect for the “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker.

She was scheduled to appear on his show on July 11 but her representatives refused to agree to certain questions he wanted to ask her.

“I had a cool relationship with [Andy Cohen], I thought,” Kim shared in an Instagram story, which she has now deleted.

“My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down,” she continued ranting.

For similar reasons, Kim also canceled appearances on news show Access Hollywood and breakfast show Today.

“At this point, it’s about me. I’m that b**ch, nothing else,” People reported her saying.

“I refuse to f**king keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s**t if motherf**kers are not going to respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now.”

“Put some f**king respect on my name, period… I’ve been trying my best to do whatever it takes to make my fans happy… If y’all don’t see me doing press it’s cause I’m fighting,” Kim explained, accusing those who are using her iconic status to create a moment for their show.

Today, July 11, is Lil’ Kim’s birthday. The “Lighters Up” legend shared a fierce photo of herself in white clothing and sunglasses thanking VH1 for surprising her with birthday balloons on her big day. Kim is known for wearing different colored wigs. In her latest upload, she is a rocking a blue wig.

She is currently promoting her new VH1 reality show Girls Cruise, which also features R&B singers Chilli from “No Scrubs” hitmaking group TLC and Mya.

As for new music, Kim has a new studio album titled 9 expected to be released later this year. She explained it would be out in May, but this didn’t come to fruition. However, she has shared the fierce album artwork for it, which The Inquisitr revealed. This will be her first album release in 14 years.

Lil’ Kim’s debut album Hard Core was released back in 1996 and remains a classic. Vinyl Me Please shared that it will be getting re-issued later this year on a limited edition pink vinyl. Since then, she has released three more albums — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth. Since 2008, she has released four mixtapes.

On Spotify, she currently has over 3.8 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still relevant in this day and age. Her Grammy Award-winning collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Missy Elliott, “Lady Marmalade” remains her most played track with over 144 million streams.