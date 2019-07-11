‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, July 10: Xander Wants To Tell The Police

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 10, features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at the cabin. He was trying to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) not to marry Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He told her, “He’s a con, he’s using you. What if I found proof?” However, Hope pointed out that he had moved on and she was entitled to do the same, per She Knows Soaps. However, she also told Liam that he was the love of her life.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) told her sisters that Hope was engaged. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) did not understand why Brooke wasn’t thrilled that Hope was engaged to Liam again. Brooke then informed them that her daughter was going to marry Thomas. They were shocked at the news, as was Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) who had just entered the room to inquire about Thomas. He was visibly upset by Brooke’s news.

Later, Hope also entered the office and showed off her ring to her aunts. They wanted to know if she was really going to marry Thomas. Hope maintained that she wanted to marry him. Brooke tried to talk Hope out of her decision to commit.

Liam is stunned by the news of Thomas and Hope's engagement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GBmN9CYy9d #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/84lzkTeZ4m — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

At the cliff house, Thomas was trying to figure out why Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had not pressed Liam on their relationship. Steffy wanted to know if Kelly should give Liam a ring. She also told her brother that she did not need a leash for Liam, per Soap Central. Steffy also warned Thomas that Hope might not love him the way that he loved her.

Later, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) arrived and noticed the tension between his children. He wanted to know if he needed to referee their debate. Thomas left after an urgent call from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who told him that Xander wanted to call the cops.

Loading...

Thomas entered the Forrester Creations design office and heard Xander yelling that he had killed Emma. Xander told Thomas that he had checked his GPS and knows that he had pulled over on the same spot that Emma had died. Thomas claimed that Emma had been driving too fast. Xander was not buying it and told him that he was going to the police with everything that he knew.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.