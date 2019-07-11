Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Revealing Crop Top And Sexy Leather Pants

Kim Kardashian indulged on a rare night out when she and husband Kanye West joined her older sister Kourtney Kardashian at a popular nightclub in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed arriving at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood alongside her rapper husband and sister to party the night away. As reported by The Daily Mail, she was dressed to impress in a racy outfit that put her hourglass figure and famous curves on full display. Kim flaunted her tiny waist in a black snakeskin crop top, which featured a halter neck and a backless detail.

The 38-year-old completed the look with matching leather pants, which hugged her insanely fit physique like a glove. The skintight bottoms put her world-famous booty on display, too, and she paired them with some perspex heels. She wore her dark raven locks in her signature short, sleek bob with a center part and opted for a more natural makeup, including dark mascara, lots of contour, and a nude lipstick color on her lips.

Kim exited the car and walked hand-in-hand with Kanye, who looked casually stylish in a black sweatshirt and baggy blue sweatpants. He accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a golden chain, and his very own Yeezy sneakers in white and blue.

The power couple joined Kourtney, who rocked a super skimpy outfit consisting of a black bralet and high-waist black pants, which were accessorized with a purple feathery belt. She carried a small black handbag and wore classic black heels. The 40-year-old, too, opted for a more neutral palette in terms of her makeup and styled her long dark tresses down in a sleek style. She was also joined by model Winnie Harlow, who is a good friend of the KarJenner clan.

It is possible that the family was there to celebrate Kanye’s latest achievement, as he just landed the cover story of the upcoming Forbes issue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the article explores the artist’s journey from $53 million in debt to building a billion-dollar empire with his Yeezy shoes and apparel lines.

“Kanye on the cover of Forbes! So incredibly proud of my husband! I watch everyday how hard he works and how much of his heart and soul he puts into his business, every idea and product that he creates,” Kim wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“He inspires me every single day and I’m so happy that he is finally getting the recognition and credit that he deserves,” she added.