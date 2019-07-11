‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini In New Photo

Melissa's showing off her insane bikini body at 40.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is looking flawless in a plunging strapless bikini in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. On July 10, the gorgeous mom of three headed to social media to post the stunning photo of herself as she enjoyed the sunshine during a trip to West Hollywood, California.

Melissa, who celebrated her big 40th birthday in March, sat up on her knees as she posed in the two-piece, which featured a plunging design across the chest to show off even more skin.

The flawless reality star flashed some skin as she sported the dark bikini look, showing off her seriously toned and flat middle while draping a khaki jacket over her shoulders.

Gorga, who’s sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, had a big smile on her face while on the opposite side of the country of her New Jersey home and also rocked a pair of reflective aviator shades on her eyes while her long brunette hair flowed down past her shoulders.

In the caption, the Bravo star shared an inspiring message about only wanting to have the best people in her life, though it seems as though her 1.8 million followers were a little more interested in her seriously impressive bikini body than her caption.

The comments section was overcome with sweet messages for the mom of three, as many praised her obvious body confidence.

“Stunning as always!” one fan told Gorga.

Another said, “Seriously girl you have amazing genes. Look fabulous for a mom of 3 your inspiring me to get into shape.”

A third person commented on the bikini snap simply by calling Melissa a “bombshell.”

The latest bikini photo uploaded to her account comes mere days after the stunning RHONJ star sent fans into meltdown mode with another swimwear snap that had her followers in awe of how much younger than her actual age they believed she looked.

The upload, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, had Gorga posing with her husband, Joe Gorga, while wearing more natural makeup and showing some serious skin in a plunging dark leaf-print bikini.

But Melissa has been very vocal about all the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining her toned figure.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” Gorga previously told Us Weekly of how much exercise she tries to get in on a weekly basis.

“That one hour a day is for me,” she said, “and it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”